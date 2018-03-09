Premiere: Tim Atlas Unveils The Shimmering 'Sidestep'

Tim Atlas doesn’t shy away from tough subjects.

With his new track ‘Sidestep’ the California native pairs a shimmering, ‘80s glitch-laced electronic instrumental with candid lyrics, and Clash is able to share it for the first time today.

The self-produced song - from an upcoming EP, due for release in February 2019 - traces his experiences with social anxiety.

“Sidestep is about feeling drained after social interactions," says Atlas. "Sometimes I facilitate a conversation, and I feel the need to start pulling from anything I can to try and accommodate the other person's comfortability.

"It exhausts me, and eventually, I start to avoid those situations as much as possible, AKA be a hermit and binge Netflix shows.”

We’ve all been there at some point, but check out Tim Atlas’ own personal experience below.

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine