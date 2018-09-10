Premiere: Tim Aminov - 'Veneno'

Moscow artist Tim Aminov matches an appetite for electronic innovation with a thirst for emotional communication.

Previously working as one half of AANBREKEN, his solo output includes releases on Christian Löffler’s label Ki-Records.

New song 'Veneno' is a beautiful, drifting piece of piano-led introspection, framed in an electronic context.

Reminiscent of those early James Blake cuts, the poignant vocal is enveloped in beautiful, lustrous sound.

Tim Amino explains: “In the text I wanted to bring up the topic of people’s limited thinking in their perception of each other. Despite us living in the 21st century and our technologies developing with leaps and bounds, society still suffers from racial and gender prejudices.”

“This is my first official release, where I work not only as a producer, but also perform the vocal part. With this release I want to start a new direction and grow as an artist. There is a big team of musicians behind me on this track. All instruments were recorded live, using a Neve Vr 60Ff vintage panel.”

Pre-order the single HERE or tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.