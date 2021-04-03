Premiere: Thomas Blondes, Steven Rubin Team Up On 'Sea Sons'

Thomas Blondes and Steven Rubin are joined by shared links to Washington DC.

But it goes a little deeper than that; the two may have differing approaches to club music, but they've met in the past, each admiring the other's work.

New EP 'Sea Sons' finds the two working in tandem, an immersive listen that touches on the fringes of trip-hop while still reflecting their roots.

Out on March 5th - order it HERE - it's a seven-strong collection of tracks, one that presents a penchant for world-building.

We're hearing parallels to early Portishead, and maybe even elements of Boards Of Canada in the final mix, all given a DC slant by the production duo.

Thomas Blondet comments...

"'Sea Sons' - to me - is an ode to Eighteenth Street Lounge. While making this album I felt it was something that would be played at ESL. I imagine sitting near the fireplace and sipping on some fine wine on a Saturday evening."

Photo Credit: Li Zhang

