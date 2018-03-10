Premiere: Thom Artway - 'Sleeping Next To You'

Czech songwriter Thom Artway has already achieved massive success in his home land.

Little wonder - his astute storytelling, tender voice, and neat acoustic interplay make for endlessly pleasant listening.

Travelling to the UK for a series of headline shows, Thom Artway is ready to unveil his beautifully crisp new single 'Sleeping Next To You'.

Dappled acoustic arrangement, his strong voice has a tender, emotive quality, like he's sat right beside you telling his story.

There's a full video available, too, and we've got first play - tune in below.

Catch Thom Artway at the following shows:

November

25 Newcastle Head of Steam

26 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

27 Glasgow Hugh and Pint

28 Dundee Clarks

December

9 London Troubadour

10 Manchester Jimmy’s

11 Hull The Sesh

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.