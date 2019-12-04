Premiere: The Young Punx - 'Wonderland'

The Young Punx have travelled the world with their music.

Breaking through as part of the mash up boom, their spicy take on 80s influences allowed them to cause a ruckus on the UK underground.

Since then they've hit incredible heights, recently performing alongside EDM megastar Tiësto at a residency in Privilege Ibiza.

With their fourth album incoming the production group have decided to share a new single, something built entirely on vintage synths.

'Wonderland' is a radical deconstruction of 'Club Tropicana' that has even received the blessing from Andrew Ridgley, and it was constructed at former Stock, Aiken and Waterman home, The Old Hit Factory studios.

A frisky, colour-laden return, it's a blast of dancefloor energy that is unashamedly fun. Talking about their ‘Wonderland’ single, Hal explained:

“Though The Young Punx have always loved to combine the widest possible range of sounds and influences, our biggest love has always been the use of 80s pop culture references."

"Our first ever bootleg in 2003 was the Madonna sampling ‘Dance with someone else’ – which was championed by everyone from BBC Radio 1’s Judge Jules and Annie Nightingale to Mixmag and foreshadowed the 80s-sampling ‘Call On Me’ era dance craze that followed. As we warm up for our 4th album, it’s great to have a chance to turn an 80s classic on its head once again.”

Out now on MofoHifi Records, you can check out 'Wonderland' below.

