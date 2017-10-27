Premiere: The Vryll Society - 'Light At The Edge Of The World' (Richard Norris Remix)

Liverpool's The Vryll Society have been quietly blowing minds for some time now.

The band's exultant, heavily improvised live shows steer psychedelia into the 21st century, a heady brew of The Verve's self-belief and their innate songwriting nous.

Debut album 'Course Of The Satellite' is out on August 10th, and it finds The Vryll Society somehow laying down that live energy on record.

Album cut 'Light At The Edge Of The World' is out now, a bewitching, hazy slice of psychedelic optimism, perfect for those summer festival performances.

Richard Norris has stepped in on production duties, steering a guest remix into a sparse, suggestive new arrangement.

Focussing on that gleaming vocal and adding some fresh effects, Richard Norris twists 'Light At The Edge Of The World' into peerless zero gravity territory.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Vryll Society click HERE.

