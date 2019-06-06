Premiere: The Vacant Lots x Anton Newcombe - 'Bells'

The Vacant Lots match Brutalist electronics to a noise pop template, a kind of analogue-digital shoegaze update.

The two-piece are set to make a rare visit to Europe this summer, supporting Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and completing their own headline run.

Touching down in the UK this week, The Vacant Lots - Jared Artaud and Brian MacFadyen - are also set to link with Anton Newcombe.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre songwriter is set to release the band's 'EXIT' EP on his very own A Recordings, and he's even recorded with them, too.

We're able to share scorching new song 'Bells', with its dirty, distorted take on shoegaze filtering Suicide style synths through its coruscated noise.

The visuals are an insight into their extra-dimensional travels, a startling, riveting clip.

Tune in now.

Catch The Vacant Lots at the following shows:

June

5 Leeds Lending Room

6 London Shacklewell Arms

