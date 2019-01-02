Premiere: The Underground Youth - 'The Death Of The Author'

Some people just work hard.

The Underground Youth are almost continually creative, working themselves into a frenzy during each recording session.

Constructing a vast, labyrinthine catalogue of caustic post-punk, the band's wiry, formidable sound is matched to a real commitment to communication.

New LP 'Montage Images Of Lust & Fear' arrives on March 29th - pre-order LINK - and we've nabbed a preview.

'The Death Of The Author' is cast in shades of grey, the marbled finish set against some staunchly imposing noise.

A sign that The Underground Youth are only just approaching their peak, the band's fastidious creativity is electrifying.

Tune in now.

