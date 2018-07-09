Premiere: The Underground Youth - 'Take Me Awry'

These are heady days for Fuzz Club Records.

Recently launching their own magazine, the renowned house of fuzz also held a weekender in the beautiful Dutch city of Eindhoven.

These successes are all held together by a clear love for music, though, with each release being treated with loving care.

The Underground Youth bring their spider-like post-punk to Fuzz Club for a new 45, a piece of haunted songwriting with a brooding vocal.

Out now - pick it up on the webstore HERE - it features something special on the flip. Driven by that never-ending drum machine tick 'Take Me Awry' conjures visions of 'Darklands' era Mary Chain, but those through with a dystopian edge.

Gothic in tone, it's a melodramatic burner that seems to long to scorch its way across lonely desert roads in the wee small hours of the morning.

Tune in now.

