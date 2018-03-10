Premiere: The Starlight Magic Hour - 'The End Of The Party' EP

The Starlight Magic Hour want to tell you a story.

It's often not a pleasant story, but there are plenty of different characters, each weaving a thread, each with their own personal tale.

Reminiscent of those early Pogues cuts when they didn't know which end of the tin whistle to blow into, the band's manic live shows have a ribald country feel, with names like The Gun Club or even The Cramps being thrown around.

New EP 'The End Of The Party' has that drowsy late night feel, with scallywags, wastrels, waifs and strays adorning their decrepit lyricism.

Launched with a show at South London hub Brixton Windmill, the full EP has moments of oddball funk, a surreal but hilariously engaging sense of humour.

We've got first play and it's a heady, potent brew, with The Starlight Magic Hour casting a spell or two in the process.

