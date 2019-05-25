Premiere: The Sly Persuaders - 'What The Dead Men Say'

The Sly Persuaders have this grinding, deeply physical element to their sound.

The band match Brutalist chunks of punk rock against a Krautrock rhythmic engine, resulting in an inspired yet primordial sound.

New album 'Saboteurs' lands on June 28th, and it finds the group translating their live fury into studio precision.

We're able to share album cut 'What The Dead Men Say' and it finds The Sly Persauders using their caustic sound to explore dystopian themes.

Chris Blake comments...

“The song started off as a list of all the absurd business jargon and corporate language I was hearing at my day job but it ended up running to 15 pages so I trimmed it down.”

“The title came from a Philip K Dick short story. In the story, there's a businessman running his company from beyond the grave, and eventually his broadcasts start taking over entire communications networks. Musically, we were going for a kind of demented motorik-punk.”

Tune in now.

The Sly Persuaders' new album album ‘Saboteurs’ is out on June 28th via Roadkill Records.

