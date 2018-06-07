Premiere: The Molochs - 'I Wanna Say To You'

The Molochs hail from Los Angeles, but they hesitate to think of themselves as an 'L.A. band' in that classic sense.

Operating in their own sphere, the duo crafted a remarkable debut album that matches indie pop perfection to scuzzed out Pavement style riffs.

New album 'Flowers In The Spring' is set to be released on September 7th, and it's a return to the off piste brand of classicism that drove their debut to cult acclaim.

“I like to think the world just needs some good solid songs out there,” founder Lucas Fitzsimons says. “It’s simple. It’s not easy … but it’s simple.”

New song 'I Wanna Say To You' has a real sunshine vibe, and it's interlocking guitar lines make for perfect heatwave listening. Juan P Wauters directs the video, commenting:

"In 'I Wanna Say To You' I wanted to show The Molochs in their natural environment. Both Lucas and Ryan grew up in the Los Angeles area so I thought it would be good to make a video that showcases them and their city. I was aware of all the clichés related to the aesthetics of L.A. so I looked for an angle that allowed me to show their qualities without falling into redundancy. I thank the band and Innovative Leisure for giving me free rein in my creative process."

Lucas adds: "Juan is not only a good friend but also someone who Ryan and I admire as a creative person. He called me one day from New York and shared with me his ideas for the video. I loved them and it was easy to let him do his thing. I trusted him to do exactly what he said, which was to use Los Angeles as a setting in a way that wasn’t so obvious yet still felt classic. It also forced me to stretch my comfort zone a bit in terms of being so in front of the camera. We all worked hard and I’m proud of what came from it."

Tune in now.

