Premiere: The Leisure Society - 'A Bird, A Bee, Humanity'

One of the worst things about a break up is that feeling of uncertainty, that feeling of: well, what happens next...?

It's something The Leisure Society found out recently. Songwriter Nick Hemming went through a long separation from the band's flautist Helen Whitaker, eventually moving out of their Brighton home.

With nowhere to stay, he went through a series of flats and house-shares, waiting for his life to settle.

Thankfully he took a guitar with him, though, with Nick Hemming able to channel his feelings into a series of remarkable, folk-hewn numbers that match the pastoral to the personal.

New double-album 'Arrivals & Departures' lands on April 12th, and we're able to share new song 'A Bird, A Bee, Humanity'.

Nick Hemming describes the origins of the song: "I found myself at the end of another relationship, looking for another menial day job. I was strumming the three chord verse, venting my angst, when a chorus sprang out of nowhere. The melody and the spooky backing vocal seemed to lift me out of my place for a moment. So the song also became an ode to the healing powers of creativity and art."

Zoë Bread developed an animated clip which touches on the song's lyrics, while also presenting a distinct visual universe.

Tune in now.

The Leisure Society will release their new album 'Arrivals & Departures' on April 12th.

