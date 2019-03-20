Premiere: The King's Parade - 'Mistakes'

London risers The King's Parade have shared their powerful new single 'Mistakes' - tune in now.

The band's incoming EP 'Mad' builds on those potent live shows, matching crisp riffs to taut energy, somehow nailed down on tape.

A quickfire studio document, it nonetheless features some of the group's most nuanced songwriting, lyrics that pick apart the vagaries of relationships.

Take 'Mistakes'. It's a tale of hindsight, nailed on to the sheer energy of The King's Parade but refined to sharp degree.

“‘Mistakes’ is a desperate call to change someone’s mind,” says frontman Olly Corpe. “The song describes the feeling of making the wrong choice and spending the rest of your life not knowing what the choice could have led to. Hindsight is a feeling that can help us learn from our mistakes but it is also a curse; the thought of ‘what could have been’ can stay in the back of your mind forever.”

Tune in now.

Catch The King's Parade at the following shows:

April

24 London Borderline

26 Leeds Headrow House

27 Brighton Marwood

