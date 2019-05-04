Premiere: The Gotobeds - 'Twin Cities'

The Gotobeds just wanna have fun.

So when the band decided to record a new album, they invited some friends into the studio.

'Debt Begins At 30' is a fiery, barbed, and actually pretty damn hilarious return, featuring members of Pavement, Protomartyr, Downtown Boys, Shellac/Mission of Burma, and more.

'Twin Cities' is an absolute riot, with the thrashing, colliding guitars bolstered by vocals from Tracy Wilson, formerly of Dahlia Seed and currently of Positive No.

We're able to premiere the track in full along with the brand new visuals, directed by Shawn Brackbill.

The Gotobeds frontman Eli Kasan comments: "If you've ever toured or spent long stretches of time with the same folks you know nerves can fray. We found a way to release that tension by macing each other for the video. Ever seen the Purge? Me neither, but it's the same idea."

"Twin Cities is about two people (the two narrators) having different experiences in the same city, and the video reflects that. Shot entirely on VHS as we're all old enough to own VCRs, not from Urban Outfitters - take that 90's nostalgia blowhards!"

Tune in now.

'Debt Begins At 30' will be released on May 31st - order LINK.

