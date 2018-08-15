Premiere: The Count Of Monte Cristal - 'Cell Phone' ft. CACTUS

Cheap Thrills is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, but the label's impish, rebellious charm has yet to fade.

Still one of club culture's more provocative outlets, Cheap Thrills has weathered time and tide while unleashing all manner of dancefloor burners.

With a new 10th anniversary comp incoming, Hervé has returned to his regal moniker The Count Of Monte Cristal for a rapid fire new cut.

There's more than a taste of carnival flavours on 'Cell Phone', with CACTUS on hand to fire up the energy levels.

The eagle-eyed - or should that be eared? - amongst you might well notice a link to 2007 Hervé anthem 'Beeper'... updated for trends in technology, of course.

Tune in below or order the track HERE.

Cheap Thrills' new comp drops on August 31st - tracklisting...

1. Hervé – Babies

2. Fake Blood – Shogun

3. Count of Monte Cristal – Cell Phone

4. Hervé & Audio Bullys – Heavy

5. Bloodline – Gimme A Beat

6. Boo Shaka – Bass Jam

7. The Count & Sinden – Dark Days

8. Action Man – Life Is A Drug That Stops Working

9. Hervé & Marc Spence – To The Sound

10. Speakerjunk – Just Loose It

