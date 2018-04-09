Premiere: The Allergies - 'Dance Now'

Ever prolific Bristol duo The Allergies have an absurdly large record collection.

True crate diggers, the pair absorb everything from hip-hop to funk to techno, distilling this into their supremely energetic DJ sets.

It's the pair's own music that makes The Allergies such an addictive proposition, though, explicitly tailor made for the dancefloor.

“We like breaks, funky basslines, horns, and dancefloor grooves. We’re inspired by the golden eras of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop, and we try and cram that into three and a half minutes” clarifies DJ Moneyshot.

New album 'Steal The Show' is incoming, due for release on October 19th it's led by new single 'Dance Now' (pre-order LINK ).

A supremely poised return, it's an action-packed funk workout that delivers danceflooor A-bombs time and time again.

The Allergies comment: “Our new track ’Dance Now’ is a non-stop thrill ride that is scientifically proven to increase ones funk levels and desire to dance. We co-wrote it with Andy Cooper and the supremely talented Honey LaRochelle brings the vocal sass while we serve up the jams in this musical picnic. It’s the perfect remedy for those times when you just need to get on the floor and strut your stuff. We hope you like dancing to it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

