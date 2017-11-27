Premiere: Tep No - 'Who We Are'

Canadian songwriter Tep No blurs his voice with electronics, locating fresh, personal spaces in the process.

Starting to release his music online in 2014 each song has become a viral success, eventually clocking up more than 100 million streams.

A truly astonishing achievement, his crisp, electronic-fuelled songwriting is laced with colour, nuance, and subtle hues.

New single 'Who We Are' is incoming, and Clash is able to share it before anyone else. It's a vivid return, the pastoral, sunset songwriting sluiced through with tremendous digital abandon.

He comments: "The song is about a lifelong bond between friends and lovers, sharing moments while getting high, reflecting on the past and realizing that you're in a better place because you have the support of the people in your life..."

Tune in now.

