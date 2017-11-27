Premiere: Te'Amir - 'The Quest' ft. Dustin Warren

Los Angeles has always been a mosaic of styles, languages, and cultures.

That's probably why it has such a rich jazz heritage, that most disciplined of American art-forms where anything is a possibility.

Part of a nexus of individuals fusing left of centre jazz with underground club culture, Te'Amir is a singular figure.

New EP 'Abyssinia' is inspired by Ethio-jazz, picking up 70s references points from those seminal Ethiopian musicians.

It's a genuinely fascinating, beat-driven, future-forward experience, with Te'Amir joined by collaborators such as Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Rebekah Raff (who played harp on Flying Lotus’ ‘Cosmogramma’), Randal Fisher and more.

Out on July 27th via Tru Thoughts, we're able to preview the EP by sharing new song 'The Quest', featuring contributions from Dustin Warren.

A frankly superb dollop of noise, 'The Quest' is the literal sound of musicians straining at the edges of form while refusing to surrender their rhythmic nous.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.