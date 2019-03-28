Premiere: Taylor Janzen - 'Shouting Matches'

As Taylor Janzen admits, she's a bit of a "sad song enthusiast".

The Canadian songwriter has a tendency towards the introverted, using music as a means to navigate her own life, her own issues and problems.

Sombre but never down beat, her hushed tones and fragile take on Americana is worth filing alongside the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, but - truly - she's working in her own lane.

Incoming EP 'Shouting Matches' lands on May 3rd, and there's a recurring theme of mental health, and it's impact on her life, at work in this project.

We're able to share the highly affecting title track, a song that deals explicitly with the impact mental health can have, but also with the requirement to step away from constant observation.

Taylor explains: "This song is about being a little too attached to my sadness. I think sometimes when I’m so used to feeling a certain way and turning it into art or something useful, I start to feel a little trapped inside of it. It’s almost like I don’t know who I am outside of my feelings. This song is just me shifting through that, and trying to find a balance."

Tender songwriting rooted in her acoustic guitar, 'Shouting Matches' has a sense of twilight introversion, a time when everything is still.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

