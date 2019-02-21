Premiere: TARANTINA - 'Heal'

TARANTINA makes polished but dark pop music.

Her latest track, ‘Heal’, is a starkly emotive and poignant track that highlights her incredible vocal prowess alongside a knack for incisive lyrics.

Lilting keys meld with the singer’s haunting vocals, as she reminds us how healing after trauma is “like living with a ghost”. It’s something most of us can relate to, and we’re happy to be able to share the insightful track for the first time here.

"Events can leave an emotional stain on a place,” says TARANTINA about her latest song. “'Heal' is about trying to live with those ghosts."

Last year the artist continued touring with Leftfield as lead vocalist, as well as touring her own music as part of Nadine Shah's curated tour for Independent Venue Week. Her debut London headline show will be at The Slaughtered Lamb on 6th April.

Check out the new track below.

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine