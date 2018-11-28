Premiere: Swsh - 'Break The Fall'

West Coast based Swsh has already earned her reputation the hard way.

A talent whose ideas are never obvious, never the usual, she's worked her way from the margins to centre stage, collaborating with some stellar artists in the process.

Jamz Supernova has been a fan for some time, and the radio personality was delighted to formally introduce Swsh to her Future Bounce family.

The label will house emphatic new single 'Break The Fall' and it's an addictive delight, a superbly creative return.

The production is sensual but still raw, while the vocal's incisive precision means that each word Swsh wraps her lips around is perfectly placed.

A bold return, it underlines her raw creativity, while also marking Swsh as an important artist for the year ahead.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Corina Marie Howell

