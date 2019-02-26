Premiere: Sweet Whirl - 'Strange News'

Sweet Whirl is a new project from Esther Edquist, a figure who has worked with a number of different musicians in her native Australia.

Based in Melbourne, Sweet Whirl has a bittersweet countrified touch, with her folk-hewn side matched by some dreamy electric guitar.

Working with Chapter Music on her next release, incoming EP 'Love Songs & Poetry' is set to drop on May 3rd - pre-order HERE.

New song 'Strange News' leads the way, and it finds Sweet Whirl exhibiting a gentle sense of grace, an unhurried sense of beauty.

There's a slight late evening feel, a drowsiness combined with a relaxed longing. Esther says:

"This song is like a warm inebriation, it's about wooing, trying to woo, trying to hold onto a vibe as it slips through your fingers, out of your reach, coo-cooing it back to you, hanging for a kiss..."

Tune in now.

