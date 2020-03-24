Premiere: Sweden's Oxen Share Subdued Single 'Dark And Depressive'

Stripped back Swedish two-piece Oxen have a sound of their own.

Imagine flecks of New Order with shards of pure light, precocious post-punk filtered through a downcast pop lens, resulting in something eccentric and addictive.

New single 'Dark And Depressive' feels completely distinct, with the choppy production elements working perfectly alongside the neat vocal.

Succinct and self-contained, it's a track that seems to distill Oxen's promise down to a fine essence.

We're able to share the music video before anyone else, and it's a neat, DIY watch, perfectly in keeping with the song's subdued pop edge.

Oxen comment:

"It was somewhat hard finding a film crew, or the money to pay them, when there was a raging pandemic going on. But there's this kind of old school gym in the same building I live in and although neither of us got a lot of experience lifting heavy stuff, there was a certain vibe and smell that went well together with our visual goal for this video."

Tune in now.

