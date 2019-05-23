Premiere: SuRie - 'Only You and I'

SuRie is an international voice.

Take new single 'Only You And I'. Written in Switzerland, it was actually recorded in Berlin, before being launched in London.

It's par for the course with this vivid talent, though, with SuRie having been classically trained at The Royal Academy of Music as well as performing as a backing dancer on two - count 'em! - Eurovision entries.

New album 'Dozen' blazes a trail, and 'Only You And I' is definitely a stand out moment, with its crisp chorus: "I can't live with you, can't live without you..."

Catch SuRie at the following shows:

May

23 Holborn Fiction Studios

June

2 Bishops Stortford Half Moon

22 Salford Salford Pride

