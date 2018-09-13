Premiere: Subplots - 'Unfurling'

Subplots are difficult to pin down.

A series of single releases this year have presented a group in evolution, trying new ideas, absorbing fresh energy.

New release 'Unfurling' is out now on Cableattack!! Records, and it could be their most intense, most striking effort yet.

Written and recorded while singer Phil Boughton was swapping homes - Ireland for Canada - it's prompted by internal shifts, and different landscapes.

He explains: “We had the majority of the music recorded before I left for Toronto - but no lyrics or vocals. We’d Skype after I recorded vocal sketches and takes and chat through mixes as the song took shape. It helped to get me through my first brutal Canadian winter.”

Reminiscent of 'Amnesiac' era Radiohead, the taut, emotive vocals contain hints of Jeff Buckley while the bruised electronics are reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails. Fast seizing hold of their own territory, Subplots are changing into something quite remarkable indeed.

Tune in now.

