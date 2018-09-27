Premiere: Subculture ft. Tertia May - 'Rise No More'

Somewhere alongside the Cornish coast - in a secluded bay, far from prying eyes - lies a remote studio.

It's where Subculture based himself earlier in the year, working on new material, putting his feelings on tap.

He recalls: "It was a political and cultural moment where existential depression was flooding from the taps and many of us were taking a sip. Daily I’d watch the sunsets over this stormy coastline and the beauty and grandness felt kinda contentious with the fact that the world was going up in flames..."

Breaking down his influences, Subculture pieced together elements of fractured soul, hip-hop production, and electronics into something seamless.

Soul siren Tertia May lends her vocals to 'Rise No More', a moody future-soul burner pierced by razor-sharp guitar lines.

Out on September 28th via Subculture's own Twisted Hearts imprint, you can check it out below.

