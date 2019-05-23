Premiere: Strange Cages - 'Dance Like An Alpha Male'

South coast crew Strange Cages push themselves to the limit.

A blistering live force, their garage punk freakout is swathed in black, an intense, visceral experience.

Yet there's a structure to their noise. Debut album 'Pop Therapy' lands on September 13th, perhaps their most broad, ambitious project yet.

New single 'Dance Like An Alpha Male' leads the way, an electrifying piece of guitar music that shreds in a devastating manner.

Frontman Charlie McConnochie comments:

“Sometimes it’s good to take a look at your own actions over the last 24 hours to decide whether they’re really coming from you or if they are an imitation of something else. Once you’ve done that, you can have a little freak out and then go back and start learning how to be more of a genuine human being.”

A leering, preening, incisive single, 'Dance Like An Alpha Male' culminates in Charlie screaming: "Learn a few things about the nature of evil..."

Tune in now.

'Pop Therapy' will be released on September 13th.

Photo Credit: Todd McConnochie

