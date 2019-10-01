Premiere: Stillhound - 'Walk In The Park'

Edinburgh's Stillhound wanted to get away.

Loading up their kit in the back of a van, they drove to the Highlands, then booked themselves into a remote cabin.

Simply cutting loose and creating, the band emerged with countless new ideas, the isolation - and the stunning location itself - unlocking something within themselves.

New self-titled album 'Stillhound' drops on March 1st, and it's the sound of a band opening a fresh chapter, superceding old ideas while retaining that fixed identity.

New song 'Walk In The Park' is a beautiful return, it's shimmering electronics recalling Four Tet or Panda Bear's 'Person Pitch' while adding something new.

Sonically gorgeous, it's opaque electronics intermingle with emotive songwriting to craft something genuinely special.

Stillhound explain: “The lead single doesn’t relent on dance inducing beats and melodies, a true end of summer anthem to carry you through winter...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.