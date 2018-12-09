Premiere: Still Parade - 'Soon Enough'

Still Parade is a project that hinges on the imagination of Niklas Kramer, a Berlin-based ambition with global dreams.

Deciding to shake up his life, Niklas recently packed up his things and moved to Los Angeles, seeking out inspiration, and something new.

"I was really stunned by all the colours in the sunset," he reflected recently. "Coming from the grey of Berlin Winter and ending up in this colourful world of LA, it just blows your mind."

New album 'Soon Enough' is informed by this personal shift, a daring, absorbing return spread across nine beautiful songs.

We're able to share the title song, a piece of mellifluous psych-pop with a taste for the baroque, the slightest twinge of Americana appearing like the sun over Beverly Hills.

"The title track on the album, 'Soon Enough', tries to capture an ephemeral moment, like a beautiful sunset, that you know is going to slip away," Niklas continues. "It’s not meant to be a whole metaphor for life or anything, but that’s one of the general vibes on the record, trying to hold on..."

At times seeming almost to dissolve in its own lysergic brew, 'Soon Enough' is a heady offering, a self-contained universe defined by beautiful melody.



