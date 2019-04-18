Premiere: Steph Brown ft. Kev Minney - 'Feel You Near'

Steph Brown's intense songwriting has a rare intimacy, with each note seeming to be hewn from her own life.

Take new single 'Feel You Near'. A bold, stark return, its folk shades explore the trust that emerges from a truly loving relationship.

Crafted in cooperation with Kev Minney, the cyclical guitar lines build into a web of sound, while Steph's piercing vocal radiates with emotion.

She explains...

“The track is about the rediscovery of your romantic partner. It’s about how sometimes, in a relationship, you can lose touch and have to navigate your way back to love. Committing is about trusting that process. In the video you see Kev and I in the same room but back to back, illustrating that while we are in the same space, we don’t or can’t recognise it or find each other.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.