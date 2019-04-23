Premiere: Stealth - 'Bury Me'

Rising British vocalist Stealth has deep roots in blues and soul.

Having spent his teens studying the likes of Etta James and Howlin' Wolf, he staked a claim with recent single 'Black Heart'.

Featuring his husky tones backed by The Dap Kings - the crack funk and soul unit who recorded with Sharon Jones - it was a bold, highly individual record.

Stealth's innate promise shines through on soul bruiser 'Bury Me', a song he believes speaks for itself.

Lyrically it deals with stark truths, while musically it has that classic feel but with a modern twist.

He comments: “‘Bury Me’ is a song about my need to be constantly liked by everyone. There is very little else to say about the song if I'm honest. My aim in life is for people to give a shit about me. And where is it shown if you've succeeded in that goal? When they lay you to rest.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.