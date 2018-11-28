Premiere: St. Francis Hotel - 'Collide'

Irish-born but London-based duo St. Francis Hotel recently linked with 30th Century Records, the imprint overseen by none other than Danger Mouse.

Pushing ahead, the pair's subtle, enticing sound matches soulful psychedelia to something more evocative, almost bittersweet.

New track 'Collide' features some stunning instrumental work, nailing that sunset feel while infusing each note with dashes of vivid colour.

The vocal, though, absolutely nails it, a picturesque vision of the pain and pleasure falling in love can cause.

"I never thought a single moment in a day could change my life

Every problem is a pain that I don’t want to face

Cos if I turn around then I know we’ll collide”

Out in a matter of hours, we've got the jump - tune in below.

