Premiere: Soulful Riser Amy Steele Returns With 'Slow Up'

Soulful UK riser Amy Steele returns with new single 'Slow Up'.

With her medical background Amy Steele knows how to check your temperature, but her flurry singles are responsible for setting hearts racing.

'Bury You Deep' began a viral success, propelled by Catch 44's UKG stylings on the remix.

'The Wolves' out-did this success, while 'Saltwater' seems to amplify her creativity.

New single 'Slow Up' is a sensual return, with Amy choosing this as a moment to explore texture and tone.

As always, there's a terrific lyric underneath this dappled surface, with Amy Steele making sure her artistry works on all levels.

An assured return from a talent in bloom' 'Slow Up' finds Amy Steele standing out from the pack.

Tune in now.

