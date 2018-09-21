Premiere: Soul Island - 'Ocean'

Soul Island is a vehicle for Daniele De Matteis, an Italian-born, London-based talent who seeks fresh ideas at every turn.

A producer and songwriter, his digital pop seems to reflect all manner of influences, all absorbed into his all-encompassing creative viewpoint.

New single 'Ocean' is a case in point, with its textural approach placing different sounds in conjunction with one another.

He explains: “It’s a track about true and false hope, spiritual and together very concrete. It’s a call to caring about the earth. I now realize I programmed the synth arp as water movement with filter sweeps mimicking the tide, or that’s how I like to see it.”

Billowing digital sound with an enchanting grasp of melody, 'Ocean' is incoming - order it HERE or tune in below.

