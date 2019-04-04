Premiere: Sonny Fodera ft. Sinead Harnett - 'Into You'

Sometime last year Sonny Fodera and Sinead Harnett were properly introduced.

Sure, they were aware of each other's music - given their respective success how could they not be? - but it took a formal introduction to get them on the same page.

Sonny Fodera stepped in to remix Sinead Harnett's single 'Unconditional', a huge crossover smash that matched her innate pop appeal to club tropes.

Now the partnership is set to continue on brand new single 'Into You', a finely balanced collaboration that follows some epic live shows.

The weighty production is the perfect foil for Sinead Harnett's vocal, so open and emotive yet also stark and brave in its execution.

'Into You' is the sound of seduction flowering, a glistening, muscular workout that constantly surprises. Tune in now.

