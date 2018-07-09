Premiere: Songs For Walter - 'The Battle Of Bexley Sqaure'

Songs For Walter is the work of a born traveller, a storyteller who enjoys soaking up the world around him.

An impish, penetrating mind, Songs For Walter - real name Laurie Hulme - is constantly reaching outwards, constantly meeting fresh collaborators.

New album 'An Endless Summer Daze' arrives on September 28th, and it pits his own distinct voice, so rich in resonance, alongside some hand-picked guests.

We're able to share blissful acoustic hymn 'The Battle Of Bexley Square' and it's a stellar return, with its neatly trimmed, almost Autumnal air feeling just so refreshing.

Tumbling acoustic notes piece the speaker, a singular display the actually owes its origins to a full collaborative project. Songs For Walter explains...

The Battle Of Bexley Square came about through a collaboration I did with lots of other Manchester musicians (including Liz Green and Sara Lowes) at Sounds From The Other City Festival 2015. It was a celebration of our former label The Red Deer Club, we all contributed a piece of music and performed it as one 40 minute opus in the historic square!

The song is about the said event, where unemployed workers marched peacefully to Salford town hall, to demand fairer rights and were charged by aggressive police on horses, resulting in injuries and arrests...

