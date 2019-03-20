Premiere: Sonars - 'Love Me Anyway'

Sonars is a partnership.

It's about atmosphere meeting definitive emotion, it's about digital production aligning with traces of dream-like psychedelia.

New album 'Theatre Of Darkness' is incoming, penned by two people: Frederick Paysden from Brighton and Serena Oldrati from Bergamo, Italy.

Designed as one continuous song suite, the 10 tracks segue into one another, moving from palatial instrumental to dynamic songwriting.

'Love Me Anyway' combines the two, a vastly personal track moves in murky, mysterious climes, shot through with moments of clear, stark beauty.

Frederick tells us the song is “one of the most personal songs I’ve written so far, it's like a scrapbook of moments of my life and was written for all the people that have meant so much to me along the way...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.