Premiere: Sobrenadar - 'Del Tiempo' (Slowdive Remix)

Argentinian artist Sobrenadar connects club culture to all out noise.

Steeped in shoegaze and noise rock influences, her work is both dreamy and unsettling, seeming to match Andrew Weatherall against Ride, Daniel Avery against A Place To Bury Strangers.

New EP 'Rymixes' emerges digitally this week, with Sonic Cathedral helping to gather re-interpretations from XAM, Gwenno, and Mark Peters.

Set to gain a full 12 inch release down the line - pre-order your copy HERE - perhaps the pick of the bunch of Slowdive's re-working.

Taking Sobrenadar's production in an ethereal new direction, the added sonics may be opaque but they enhance the Argentinian's unsettling atmosphere.

The full video contains a hint of David Lynch at his most arresting, presenting colours, shapes, and actions that sit ever-so-slightly at odds with our own realm.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.