Premiere: Sôra - 'Lifestorm'

Sôra has always had a deep thirst to make music.

The Paris-based talent was surrounded by music from a young age, quickly learning the lexicon of composition.

Incoming EP 'Number One' follows a string of vital releases, including a collaboration with acclaimed producer Uppermost.

An electronic talent in her own right, the EP is trailed by new cut 'Lifestorm', a soothing, silken gem that matches effortless soul to digital production.

Rooted in her own life, the lyrics then spiral off into fantasy, all held together by the urgency of Sôra's delivery.

She explains: “‘Lifestorm’ is a very metaphorical song I wrote a few years ago. It's about turns you take or not take, about things that can change your life like meeting someone or music, in my case. This Lifestorm I'm talking about is very positive! I really hope you'll try and have the chance to live yours.”

