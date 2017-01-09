Premiere: slenderbodies - 'take you home'

California duo slenderbodies are a self-contained pop experience.

A dynamic pairing, their production skills are aligned to a stunning melodic sense, entirely concise and wonderfully infectious.

Recently touring with mura masa, slenderbodies are now set to head out on the road with Milky Chance in September.

New EP 'soraya' is incoming, a word that loosely translates 'jewel' or at the very least something beautiful and precious.

New single 'take you home' leads the way, crisp pop with a dappled electronic hue, a pastoral vibe viewed through a digital lens.

“'take you home” is the story of a simple summer love,” slenderbodies explain. “Any love is a bit complicated though, yet despite this we wanted to paint a picture of comfort and happiness as long as our two lovers are together on their sundown drive.”

Tune in now.

