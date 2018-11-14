Premiere: sky coloured - 'in the small hours'

London project sky coloured are embedded in the past but continually face the future.

An ever-evolving group, the collective is spear-headed by Anthony T Jackson, and features contributions from noted jazz musician Emma Jean Thackray.

Playing with notions of sexuality, new song 'in the small hours' references a classic Frank Sinatra LP while locating its own idiosyncrasies.

Seemingly about the detachment of viewing pornography, the track is rooted in that soft vocal, and the billowing electronics.

Even at its most opaque, 'in the small hours' has a rich sense of sonics, with those jazz flourishes building into something beautiful, but still abstract.

Anthony explains: “It’s about watching porn, but it’s also specifically about the artificial and temporary sense of connection porn provides, drawing on the deep sense in pop song… the yearning for love.”

Tune in now.

