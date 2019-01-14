Premiere: Sister Ghost - 'Backwards'

Shannon Delores is an independent force.

A defiant, outspoken artist, the Belfast based songwriter has carved out her own lane, using the Sister Ghost name as an umbrella for her ideas.

Alongside this, Shannon also helped to found Girls Rock School NI, a not-for-profit organisation empowering female-identifying musicians to get involved in music.

With a full album due later this year, Sister Ghost is ready to share a special preview via Clash.

'Backwards' is a blistering return, while the sweeping, widescreen visuals were shot in Ojai, California, while she was teaching at Girls Rock School Santa Barbara in the Summer.

Tune in now.

