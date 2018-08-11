Premiere: Sir Hiss - 'Samba De Orfeu'

Sir Hiss is based in Bristol, a key facet of the city's cutting edge bass culture community.

Using grime-facing sub-low experimentation as the spine for his endeavours, debut EP 'Saracen' was a bold, highly individual introduction.

Linking with legendary Roll Deep veteran ​Manga St Hilare​ for last year's excellent ‘​Outsiders Live Forever​’ EP, he returns to solo duties for a new release on Trapdoor Records.

'Frequent Flyer' is a hugely broad EP, with its five tracks moving across entire continents, while always using grime's nexus of influences as a reference point.

We're able to share 'Samba De Orfeu' which of course shares its name with a famous samba composition.

There's a breezy, almost chilled out air to the piece, while is held together by that 140 chassis, somehow broadening his colour palette while reinforcing those pivotal UK elements.

Tune in now.

Order 'Frequent Flyer' digitally and on vinyl HERE.

