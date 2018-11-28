Premiere: Shookrah Share New Single 'Flex'

Irish group Shookrah have shared pulsating new single 'Flex' - tune in now exclusively via Clash.

The band's deeply psychedelic take on electro-funk has a soulful edge, the sign of a group willing to walk their own path.

New single 'Flex' sits somewhere between Erykah Badu and Thundercat, but given an Irish twist of course.

The theme was inspired by vogue-balls in the West of Ireland, an area that singer Senita Appiakorang has developed an intense relationship with.

She comments: “The song’s braggadocious theme is inspired by the emerging vogue-balls and drag culture in Ireland, specifically in Cork, where I recently stole the Drag-Queen title of ‘Miss Opulence’ at Miss Candy Warhol’s annual event. The song for me re-imagines these safely created spaces amongst friends, ripe for invoking your most confident self, and falling prey to the music.”

There's a disco side to Shookrah that comes to the fore on their new single, that sense of empowerment, of locating some righteous truth on the dancefloor.

Senita continues: “‘Flex’ very much embodies that, you’ve got Nile Rodgers-esque guitar picking contrasted with the devilish call of the synths and bass in the chorus alongside spooky vocals.”

Tune in now.

