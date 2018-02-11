Premiere: Shoji - 'Bliss'

Rising duo Shoji use music to express something inexpressible.

Josh Oliver and Alex Arcoleo met at school, gradually getting to know one another before entering the studio in the summer of 2017.

Indie songwriting shot through with electronic flourishes, the pair remove the divide between themselves and their art, resulting in some highly personal moments.

Lyrically revealing yet sonically opaque, new cut 'Bliss' is about the idea of addiction, and the manner in which music can move you into a different, healthier space.

Beautifully balanced, Shoji's production and songwriting intertwine perfectly. The duo explain:

"The lyric 'Devil's Acre...' is a metaphor for being stuck in a claustrophobic headspace. The line came from a poetry book that Josh read and it immediately struck a chord. The contrast of the last line 'I know I'll stay as long as I feel Bliss' plays with the idea of addiction and using vices to self remedy. The track title ‘Bliss’ we wanted to use as a contrast for the meaning of the lyrics to symbolise being in a dream state."

Tune in now.

