Premiere: Shari Vari - 'Out Of Order'

Germany's creative underground tends to be dominated by the spectre of Berlin.

The reality, though, is that each German city has its own character, its own nexus of underground communities making vital work.

Take Hamburg. The city's waterfront is being rehoused by artists, designers, and musicians, sparking the city's arts scene to fresh heights.

Shari Vari emerge from this community, an electronic oriented project featuring Sophia Kennedy and Helena Ratka.

The duo released their first EP ‘LIFE SHOULD BE A HOLIDAY’ in 2017, balancing group activities while focussing on their own equally fascinating solo endeavours.

Reconvening for a blast of new material, Shari Vari have shared excellent new single 'Out Of Order', an artful digital bop that paints in daubs of Brutalist sound.

It's a coy contraption, with its nagging melodies spiralling into a world of their own - we've nabbed first play of the video, and you can check it out now.

Catch Shari Vari at Berlin's Pop-Kultur. With a program spanning numerous commissioned works, DJ sets, exhibitions, installations, discussions, films and concerts, the three-day festival will once again take place throughout the Berlin Kulturbrauerei from August 21st to 23rd. More info: https://pop-kultur.berlin

