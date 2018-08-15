Premiere: Sea Pinks - 'Rockpool Blue'

Belfast's Sea Pinks have always been a law unto themselves.

Finding inspiration in the flash of white light that separates post-punk and indie pop, the band's dreamy songwriting is cast in shady of icy grey.

New album 'Rockpool Blue' will be released on September 28th, a fine return from a group whose broadening scope and ambition continually finds fresh space in their dream pop influences.

The title track airs on Clash, and it opens with spiky guitar lines, somewhere between Television and the Go-Betweens, before settling in a wonderfully downcast piece of melody.

The interlocking guitar and bass lines provide a delicate spider web holding enormous emotional weight, the slender poetry of 'Rockpool Blue' driving home to its enchanting conclusion.

A wonderful return, you can check out 'Rockpool Blue' below.

Order the 'Rockpool Blue' LP online HERE.

