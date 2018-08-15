Premiere: Schmieds Puls - 'Don't Love Me Like That'

Austria's Schmieds Puls make delicately devastating music.

Rich, lyrical songwriting, the band's approach is effortlessly simple but resolutely complex, matching crystal clear melody to lyrical introversion.

Making waves in their homeland and across Europe, Schmieds Puls are set to release new album 'Manic Acid Love' on September 7th.

Singer Mira Lu Kovacs places her voice to the fore, a subtle, nuanced delivery that picks apart the complexity of relationships.

She explains: "I wanted to try to explain the complexity that I experience with love and relationships. For me nothing; no feeling, no situation, no connection between me and any other person is linear. I can feel drawn to a person as much as I need to be away from them. That can be confusing and exhausting, but that's how I experience it."

Tune in now.

