Premiere: Sasha - 'Waterworks'

Sasha is only at the beginning, yet already her pathway seems clear.

Electronic pop, her finely balanced songwriting moves between club elements and sublime melody.

Moving forward, new single 'Waterworks' finds Sasha locating fresh ground, hitting another level.

A crisp return, it's about losing control, about telling all your troubles to those around you - and where you go next.

Lucid lyricism matched to exquisite production, Sasha continues to define her sound without slacking away from the energy.

She explains: “We wrote the song about getting drunk and telling your friends all your problems – something I have done on multiple occasions. We wanted the track to be a tongue-and-cheek, self-deprecating ‘pull yourself together’ moment. It made me excited to explore a new version of myself as an artist, looking at the complexity of adulthood and not taking myself or my music too seriously”.

Tune in now.

Catch Sasha at London's Waiting Room on October 9th.

Photo Credit: Emi O’Connell

